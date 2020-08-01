My wife and I have been teachers for a combined 60 years and have lived in Savage for 30 years. We have a growing family with three adult children and grandchildren.
Family means everything to us, and education is one of the foundations of our family values. When thinking about the Minnesota Primary Election and the General Election this November, having a first-class education system, especially during a global pandemic, is at the top of our priorities. This is one of the many reasons our family will be voting for Kevin Shea for State Senator in District 56.
We have known the Shea family for over 30 years and taught all five of their kids. We share a common belief that schools from Pre-K through 12 should be fully funded and deliver the best possible education to all students.
Today much of the responsibility of keeping children safe in schools, such as from gun violence and coronavirus, seems to have fallen on the laps of teachers. Now more than ever, we need to show teachers we care by giving them the necessary financial support to make our community stronger. Through multiple years of friendship and having Kevin's leadership on the school board, coaching, religious education teacher and participating in countless school and community activities, we know first-hand his commitment to families and education.
Please join our family and other educators in voting for Kevin Shea for State Senate. You can vote now at Burnsville, Savage or Lakeville City Hall or on election day, Aug. 11.
Tom and Cyndi Emanuel
Savage