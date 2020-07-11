I am voting for Pam Myhra in the upcoming primary. Pam Mhyra has the unanimous endorsement of the grassroots local Republicans.
I am a director for our local Senate District 56 Republican Party and fully support Pam Myhra for State Representative in House District 56A (Savage, northwest Burnsville).
Following an extensive grassroots draft effort, Pam Myhra entered the race for House District 56A and received the unanimous endorsement of the Republican Party at our April 1 convention. The delegates elected through the neighborhood precinct caucuses recognized that Pam Myhra is a dedicated and longstanding leader with a deep commitment to our community. She has a record of legislative accomplishment and has represented our district well.
The grassroots of the Republican Party have made their voice heard, not only through the draft effort that began last fall to recruit Pam Myhra as our candidate for House District 56A, but by the resounding support for our party’s endorsement. Pam Myhra has earned the support of all voters in our Republican Party primary.
Residents of Savage and northwest Burnsville may cast an early vote now in the primary at either city hall of residence. The actual primary will be held on Aug. 11.
This is an important election, Please vote for Pam Myhra, the unanimously endorsed candidate, in the upcoming Republican Party primary!
Matt Day
Burnsville