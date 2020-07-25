I am writing to affirm the strong leadership qualities Pam Myhra has demonstrated over the 15 years I have known her. I have witnessed courage, boldness, balance and wisdom as she has had various leadership positions.
One thing that has impressed me is how Pam and her husband raised their three children here in our community. They are now adults who model strong character and honorable values which play out in how they help and serve people through responsible jobs and their volunteer services.
I also want to recognize the value of her career and legislative experiences. Pam Myhra is a Certified Public Account and past Audit Manager with a highly regarded accounting firm. She served Savage and Burnsville well during her previous two terms representing House District 56A.
I wholeheartedly support Pam Myhra to be my Minnesota State Representative for House District 56A.
I urge all voters who care about good, balanced government for Minnesota to vote in the Primary election on Aug. 11. I believe Pam Myhra is best qualified to represent Burnsville and Savage and will do it very well.
Sharon Auldrich
National Day of Prayer Minnesota State Coordinator
Burnsville