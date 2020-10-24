I am voting for Jess Hanson for Minnesota House. She will make Minnesota a leader in clean energy policy and jobs, will expand access to affordable health care and will keep us safe during the pandemic.
I helped organize the Minnesota District 56 Candidate Forum on Oct. 6, which has been viewed nearly 1,000 times on the MN350 Action Facebook Page. Jess Hanson attended, but her opponent Pam Myhra declined the invitation. Jess Hanson agrees with 97% of scientists (NASA) and the vast majority of Americans (Yale Climate Change Survey) that human caused climate change is real and must be addressed urgently. Jess Hanson will champion policies that make Minnesota an innovation leader in clean energy technology and jobs. Despite the clear science, Pam Myhra believes climate change is a hoax stating at a debate that we are heading toward a “new ice age” (CD2 GOP Debate 2016).
Jess Hanson works in healthcare and agrees with the current CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. She has chosen to campaign safely virtually and at limited socially distanced events wearing masks. Pam Myhra’s party continues to hold large campaign rallies and her Facebook page this month shows her talking closely with constituents without wearing a mask (10/1 post). Jess Hanson will expand Minnesota Care so more people have access to high quality affordable health coverage. Pam Myhra wants to roll back health coverage and the protection of pre-existing conditions by repealing the Affordable Care Act “in its entirety” (CD2 GOP Debate 2016).
Pam Myhra is wrong for Minnesota. Jess Hanson believes in science, will create clean energy jobs, will protect our environment, will expand access to affordable health care and improve the lives of all Minnesotans.
Paula Thomsen
Savage