Jess Hanson is the best choice for state representative in House District 56A. Minnesota is at a crossroads and the leaders we elect will have a heavy hand in shaping what our state looks like moving forward. It is clear that Jess is ready to build consensus, listen to constituents' concerns and work with whoever wants to get the job done.
Jess does not come from money or have friends in high places. She wants to be a servant-leader who puts Savage and Burnsville's needs at the top of her priorities. She is not beholden to a party system or any big corporate donors. Jess wants to be accountable to us. Whether you are worried about the state of our healthcare system, the funding of our education system or our public safety, Jess is ready to listen to you and consider all sides of the argument.
Furthermore, Jess has the experience we need in the state legislature. She has lived paycheck-to-paycheck. She knows the face of poverty and what it takes to help those in need. Professionally, Jess has spent her career working in the health insurance industry. Understanding the intricacies of our healthcare system would undoubtedly benefit any legislation put forward in St. Paul.
Jess is the voice our community deserves. Strong, fierce, yet level-headed. She has the ability to listen but will never back down from what is right. I hope you will consider voting for Jess Hanson in this election.
Ryan Featherstone
Savage