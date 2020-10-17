I met Jess Hanson at a school district meeting with other parents to discuss the proposed budget cuts and school closures in ISD 191. Jess approached me and we talked for a long time about education funding, as well as all topics that our community as whole are facing; from affordable healthcare to early education for children and how to give equal opportunities to diverse communities. I was impressed by how knowledgeable she is about all the issues that affect us and I was especially impressed by the way she made me feel heard when I was sharing my experiences.
Jess is someone who reaches out and listens to community members. Whether you're starting your career or retired, or whether you are a parent or not, Jess has proven that she wants to be a representative for our whole community. Jess has all the qualities I look for in a candidate, and I'm excited to see the work she will do to improve our quality of life.
Sahro Abdullahi
Savage