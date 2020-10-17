My husband, Matthew, and I are raising our three-year-old daughter in Savage. We both work full time jobs and we just bought our first house during the pandemic. Jess Hanson actually understands how hard it is for families like ours to make ends meet.
We support Jess because we know that she is going to work hard to make sure our daughter receives a great education and that her future will be full of opportunities. Jess isn't going to back down from the tough conversations, and we know that she is going to be the kind of bipartisan problem solver who will work for all of us.
There are a lot of politicians who don't understand how hard it is to raise family today, especially when we have to worry about what things are going to look like after COVID-19. Jess isn't a politician though, she's a working mom who wants to make sure that my family doesn't have to worry about being one paycheck away from losing our healthcare.
I trust Jess to be our voice in St. Paul because she cares about our community and she understands the concerns that keep us up at night because she has lived through them herself. I know that Jess is going to work for all of us and I'm looking forward to voting for her to be our state representative.
Alizsun Drummer
Savage