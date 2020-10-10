Letter to editor stock art - row of mailboxes
Photo by Daria Nepriakhina on Unsplash

Vote for Pam Myhra for your State Representative in House District 56A. Pam previously served admirably from 2011-2014. I am pleased that Pam is willing to represent us again. The Myhra family has deep ties to this community: I have known her family for over forty years! Her father performed our wedding ceremony.

Pam has been a strong advocate for the families in our community. She supports quality education at all levels. Pam is in favor of lower taxes for all , and less regulation on small businesses.

Pam has proven her leadership while representing us from 2011-2014. I have personally knocked on hundreds of doors in Savage and Burnsville with Pam.

She will get my vote again.

Don Koukal

Savage

