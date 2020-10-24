It has been wonderful getting to know Pam Myhra throughout this last year and I have found her to be a woman of honesty and integrity. Pam Myhra has established a record as a dedicated and effective leader in our community. As the state of Minnesota faces unprecedented challenges in the coming year, it will be reassuring to again have Pam Myhra representing our neighbors in Savage and Burnsville in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
During her previous terms in the legislature, Pam Myhra received a prestigious national Elected Women of Excellence Award from the non-partisan National Foundation for Women Legislators. This organization, the oldest national institute for elected women in the country, recognizes the power of working together and encourages elected women to achieve leadership roles and build relationships across the aisle.
Both the challenges and the opportunities we face are significant. It will serve our community well to elect a considerate and respected leader, Pam Myhra, as our representative from Minnesota House District 56A.
Janine Kusnierek
Savage