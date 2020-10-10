Pam Myhra is well recognized as a consensus builder. Pam is a CPA in her professional life and will bring a much needed voice for financial sanity to state government.
As a two term Representative, she chief authored multiple bills that were approved unanimously in the Minnesota House and signed into law. As we recover from the COVID pandemic, we will need strong and steady leadership in the Minnesota legislature.
Pam Myhra has a proven record and will be receiving our vote in House District 56A.
Frank & Lynette Simmons
Burnsville