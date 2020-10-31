Pam Myhra served our community of Savage and northwest Burnsville well during her prior terms representing House District 56A. Our well-being and safety are priorities of Pam Myhra and her recent endorsement by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association was well deserved.
The latest movement to defund the police is very concerning to me. I was alarmed to read that a proposed amendment to the bonding bill, which would have restricted funding for a Minneapolis project in the event that city chooses to defund its police department, was voted down. In a separate vote, another amendment which would have required the City of Minneapolis to cover the cost of the summer riots and looting, was also defeated.
The once-unthinkable effort to defund the police is real. The attempt to bill all Minnesota taxpayers for the costs of riot-related destruction to a specific city is outrageous.
We are fortunate to have Pam Myhra as a candidate for House District 56A. Her record of sensible and responsible representation has earned my vote.
Rick Glynn
Burnsville