In this year's election I highly recommend that voters consider Pam Myhra as their choice for Minnesota House of Representatives. Her remarkable 92% victory in the recent primary is evidence that she is qualified for this position.
For decades Pam has been a dedicated advocate for our communities of Savage and Burnsville. I admire the devotion she has shown in this area, both through her earlier terms as representative and her extensive volunteer leadership. She has a strong professional background, having worked as a CPA.
She has been endorsed by several local organizations and I believe would prove to be an excellent representative for her constituents. Go to her website pamforhouse.com for details to help in making your decision and then be sure to vote.
Gale Mord
Savage