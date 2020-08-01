We have known Kevin Shea and his family for over 30 years as fellow parishioners of Saint John the Baptist faith community. In that time, we can attest that Kevin and his wife, Jane are people of integrity and enthusiastic volunteers.
We volunteered for some of the same events to get to know our fellow parishioners and Kevin and Jane are always very friendly, welcoming and a pleasure to be around. Kevin is honest, knowledgeable, hardworking and trustworthy.
He has a strong foundation of core values, most of which we share. I can attest Kevin is always thoughtful and respectful in discussions regarding those few differences and is one to find consensus when confronted with conflicting opinions.
It seems to us, during these difficult times when we are so polarized, we need a person like Kevin to represent us. We need to be represented by someone with a strong and measured voice who is willing to listen to both sides of an issue, who will return dignity and mutual respect to the process with less arguing and name calling, and more of a “can do” approach.
We believe, Kevin Shea has all the qualities to break the gridlock and get things done for Minnesota and our community — that’s why in the primary election on Aug. 11 (or vote early at City Hall) we are voting for Kevin Shea for Minnesota Senate. Please join us.
John and Claudette Lamprecht
Burnsville