In her recent appearance on PBS, Congresswoman Angie Craig demonstrated why she deserves to be re-elected to congress from the 2nd Congressional District. She is smart, personable, and has an excellent command of the issues, especially on healthcare.
Post-election, healthcare will be more important than ever if the Affordable Healthcare Act (ACA) is overturned in the US Supreme Court. The case is set for review on November 10th shortly after the election. If the ACA is stuck down without a replacement, many of the ACA’s consumer protections in this existing law will disappear. Insurance companies will once again be able to impose life-time caps on payouts for serious illness, refuse coverage on pre-existing conditions, discriminate against women on various health issues and charge higher premiums, and not allow young adults up to age 26 to be covered on their parent’s health insurance. These issues are not just for the 20 million Americans who will lose their coverage on ACA policies, but for the rest of Americans including the over 150 million people covered through employer sponsored health insurance plans. The health insurance markets will be in turmoil. The next congress will need to fix this quickly, and Angie can play a critical role in passing new legislation. She supports these critical consumer protections in the current law and will advocate for replacement legislation. Having long experience in the healthcare industry and as an effective legislator who has had several of her sponsored bills passed into law, she will be an important leader for fixing the looming healthcare crisis.
Healthcare is also important in the middle of a pandemic with a surge in new cases in the Upper Midwest. Covid-19 will be considered a pre-existing condition for those who are lucky enough to recover and many may require expensive hospitalizations. Americans not only need access to affordable healthcare coverage, but also pandemic related relief for unemployment, housing, struggling farmers and small businesses. That’s why Angie Craig has earned the support of the Farm Bureau and the US Chamber of Commerce.
Finally, older Americans can count on Angie Craig to protect Medicare and Social Security from any efforts to undermine the payroll tax structure that funds these well-established programs. Seniors have paid into them during their working years, have earned the benefits, and now depend upon them for a secure retirement. Personally, as a military veteran, I also am proud to support Angie for her work on veteran’s issues. Let’s keep Angie Craig in congress to work for all of us. She deserves to be re-elected. Vote for Angie Craig.
Len Kloeber
Savage