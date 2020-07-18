With absentee balloting for the Aug. 11 primary election already underway, we would like to voice our enthusiastic support for Lindsey Port. She is the DFL endorsed candidate for Senate District 56 state senator.
Ms. Port won DFL endorsement in a four-way contest with 68% of the online ranked-choice votes. This endorsement is a tribute to the open approach the DFL took to encourage candidates, promote active campaigns, and create a fair and equitable balloting process. We overcame the difficulties of the COVID-19 crisis without compromising the health and safety of the candidates or the DFL voters.
Ms. Port also has earned the endorsement of a number of organizations including AFSCME Council 4, Minnesota AFL-CIO, SEIU, The Sierra Club, Outfront Minnesota, Women Winning, Protect Minnesota, and many other organizations.
Ms. Port is a bold, progressive leader in Minnesota. She always puts principle above politics and will provide the kind of leadership we need in the Minnesota Senate.
She will help break the Minnesota state government’s gridlock. She will help build a Minnesota where we look out for each other and put the good of all above the profit of a few. Lindsey Port deserves your vote in the primary, and again in the general election.
Donald Rideaux-Crenshaw and Leon Thurman
Directors, SD56DFL Central Committee