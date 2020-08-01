Our family of five has always been active in our community, and with the primary election voting taking place now, we want to strongly encourage Senate District 56 to vote for Kevin Shea. Kevin is our neighbor, a small business owner, a practicing attorney and we feel confident that he is the state senator we need to create real change for District 56.
Kevin is a lifelong Democrat, and now that he has finished raising his five kids in Burnsville and coaching them in Savage athletics, he wants to serve our community as our state senator. After over 10 years of being neighbors with the Shea family, we know Kevin will fight for the issues that matter most to our families: affordable healthcare, social reform, world-class education, environmental stewardship, livable wage jobs, and a strong economy. Kevin is not a career politician tied to special interest like many other candidates — he wants to be our senator because Burnsville is home and he wants the best for our community.
Inclusivity is the cornerstone of the Shea campaign and sets him apart from other candidates. His campaign team, which consists of his wife and five kids, family friends of all ages, and various community groups, has made an intentional effort to reach out to individuals in District 56 and bring their voice into the political process. Their goal to invite the community to join is so they can build a stronger, diversified campaign that closely reflects our district and move away from the divisive rhetoric that is polarizing our state and country.
He has mentioned to me multiple times that what he loves most about the campaign process is the conversations he has with the people in our community and he one day hopes to be a leader they can rely on.
Kevin is the only candidate that is a practicing attorney and successfully founded and ran a successful small business. He has consulted and advised small businesses on issues that are critical to them and unlike the other candidates, has real-world experience negotiating millions of dollars of business transactions.
He is comfortable negotiating complex issues, in adversarial environments, to find consensus — without compromising core values. He will be the only senator that can reach across the aisle to find common ground for the people of District 56. I am confident that Kevin will keep our state moving forward by enhancing and restoring Minnesota values with common sense solutions.
Kevin is the type of leader to represent District 56 because he listens, he is inclusive, and is passionate about the future of our community. We believe in Kevin Shea because he is honest, trustworthy, and hardworking. We know he will do what is right for Senate District 56.
Shea’s slogan is “Together, Let’s Keep Minnesota Moving Forward” and that is exactly what he will do — listen, bring people into the process and create a brighter future for our district. Find more information at www.sheamnsenate.com.
Sara Porter
Burnsville