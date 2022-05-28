I enthusiastically endorse Pam Myhra for the Minnesota Senate, District 55.
Pam is a long-time friend and former legislative colleague. I was glad to be a part of the recent Senate District 55 (Burnsville-Savage) GOP convention, in which Pam Myhra earned our party’s endorsement with more than 85% of the delegate’s vote. Pam Myhra is a proven leader, and I have witnessed her impact in both our community and the Minnesota legislature.
Having formerly represented our district in the Minnesota Senate for a decade, I share our residents’ concerns about the direction of this state. Crime continues to worsen and impart our suburbs. Our communities are becoming even more divided. Our economy is on the verge of recession.
Fortunately, we have selected a skilled and dedicated leader in Pam Myhra. Pam has the necessary experience, practicality, and commitment. She will provide a much-needed, reasonable voice in the Minnesota Senate. I am proud to support Pam Myhra for the Minnesota Senate.
Dan Hall
Burnsville