Savage has been fortunate to have Sen. Dan Hall serving this area in the Minnesota Legislature. In 2018, he worked with former Rep. Drew Christensen to secure a $1.9 million direct state grant for Scott County to assist with the construction of the new mental health crisis and treatment center that will open in downtown Savage at the end of this month.
A shortage of residential mental health treatment facilities has led to those in need often seeking services in facilities far from family and friends. This will help provide badly needed residential services to people right in our community.
This year, he worked in a bipartisan manner with retiring Rep. Hunter Cantrell to secure a $5.269 million local road grant for design and construction of an interchange at Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue. This grant will relieve the financial burden on local property taxpayers for this major project and make this section of roadway safer and more efficient. It will be a welcome addition to our transportation system.
Thank you Sen. Hall for your good work. May the people of Senate District 56 return you to office so you may continue to work on our behalf.
Kelli Schulte
Savage