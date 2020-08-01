I have always voted for Republican candidates until the last presidential election. I fit the profile of a typical Republican. I am a lifetime NRA member, a vet, and believe in limited government. I always felt the GOP stood for family values, conservative fiscal policy, and ensuring a climate for business growth.
Times have changed and so have political parties. Politics have never been so divisive in my lifetime. When I think of my priorities, keeping my family safe, healthy, having a great educational system, and a clean environment. I no longer feel the national or local GOP exclusively, has got my back when it comes to certain issues. They have let me down on combating racism, the handling of COVID-19, ensuring a safe and funded educational system, and have failed miserably on handling the environment.
The distinction between parties is not as important to me as it once was. Kevin Shea, who is running for District 56 of the Minnesota State Senate, has a plan for all my priorities. Making healthcare and prescription drugs affordable for all; Pre-K through grade 12 school funding; reducing the cost of higher education; common sense firearms restrictions which includes “Red Flag” gun laws and universal background checks; and enacting legislation that moves us toward a carbon free-clean energy economy by 2040 are just a few areas that are Kevin Shea’s priorities, as well as mine.
I think more now than ever it is important to look at a candidate’s motivation and character, and less at the party affiliation. I have personally met Kevin Shea. He is a family man of high character, who is motivated to make District 56 and Minnesota a better place. This has been a unique year and perfect opportunity to think outside of the box and vote with both your heart and mind on Aug. 11 (DFL Primary) and Nov. 3.
Bob Stach
Savage