One year ago I and other leaders in the Republican Party launched a draft effort to recruit Pam Myhra to run to represent our communities in District 56A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
We were immediately overwhelmed with positive responses from our neighbors in Savage and Burnsville. These district residents were very excited about having the reasonable, logical voice of Pam Myhra speaking for us again in the Minnesota House. The responses we heard echoed our own thoughts — that Pam had been an effective, thoughtful Representative and had served our communities well during her terms in the Minnesota House.
When we launched this effort one year ago, we recognized that the stakes were high. We were reassured and encouraged when Pam Myhra accepted the call and became the Republican candidate for House District 56A. The delegates in our district overwhelmingly approved her candidacy by giving her our unanimous endorsement. While we did not foresee just how much higher the stakes would rise in the coming months, the same qualities that we recognized in Pam Myhra then are even more deeply needed now.
Pam Myhra will serve the residents of Savage and Burnsville well in the Minnesota House. She has deep support in our district, because many have recognized that she is the best choice to represent us. Please join us and vote for Pam Myhra in the Aug. 11 Primary.
Jackson Harvey
Savage