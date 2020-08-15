My name is Jess Hanson, and I am running to represent you in the Minnesota House of Representatives. I am a mom of two, a first-generation college graduate, a local homeowner, and a lifelong Minnesotan. I am seeking your support because I deeply care about our community, and I believe in the families of this amazing district.
As your representative, I will always put my care for our community at the top of my agenda. When I was growing up, my family lived in a trailer park, and I saw everyday how working families like mine struggled to make ends meet. I envision a future Minnesota in which all working people are able to achieve long-term success and stability because our government listens to our needs. I am ready to take action on the issues most important to you like healthcare, education, and responsible government.
I have gone through periods of my life when I have been unable to access healthcare, and I will actively work to make health insurance and prescription drugs truly affordable for all of us. With over a decade of experience negotiating and building provider networks for a top health insurance company, I am ready to get us insurance that works for all our wallets. Too many of us are a diagnosis away from being in an impossible financial situation or are already there because of an existing diagnosis.
I am ready to fight for our kids. They deserve every opportunity to succeed through access to an equitable education, a safe community, and career opportunities. I became a mom at 17, and I have raised my children in this community while working full-time and pursuing two degrees. I know firsthand how quality education transforms lives, and I believe that the key to our future rests in fully funding a world class education system for all students from early in life, through career readiness and beyond.
We need a government that is proactive and responsible — one that ensures every penny of taxpayer money is accounted for and is used to better our state. If we do it together, we have what it takes to provide solutions for our children and future generations. As your representative, I will listen to the community, amplify your voices, and react to your feedback with action. I believe that a responsive government that truly serves people is critical for making sure Minnesota is a place where everyone can thrive.
As 2020 progresses, I am excited to hear from you and learn about what matters most to my friends and neighbors, regardless of our political adherences. I look forward to being a voice that will center the concerns of our community, from the kitchen table to the committee table. I believe your stories shape the future, and I will be there to listen, earn your support, and work to strengthen our community.
Volunteer or learn more by visiting our website at www.jesshansonforhouse.com.
Editor's note: This letter was paid for by the Committee for Jess Hanson for House.
Jess Hanson
Burnsville