In the next few days many of you will be receiving a ballot in the mail for Minnesota Electric Valley Co-op Board of Directors election. If you are an MVEC Co-op member, I encourage you to vote for Tom Wolf! Tom is a great steward of our co-op and he keeps a keen eye on cost and reliability of our electricity.
In these times of extreme cold and heat, it is especially important that we have someone on the board that we trust to be open-minded about shifting to renewable energies, while at the same time balancing efficiency and affordability.
Tom has extensive industry knowledge and understands the importance of quality and reliable service along with a future vision. Please join me in supporting Tom Wolf for the board of directors of MVEC.
Art Suel
Savage