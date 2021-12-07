Frequent, all-day bus service connecting Burnsville, Bloomington, Richfield and Minneapolis began this month with the debut of Metro Transit's Orange Line.
The 17-mile bus rapid transit (BRT) line began service Dec. 4.
The $150 million project, which included numerous street and highway improvements, took several years to complete after achieving full-funding in 2018.
The funding stream included $74.1 million from the Federal Transit Administration and $24.9 million from Hennepin County.
On opening day, celebrations were held at the Orange Line's new transit stations in Minneapolis and Burnsville, including a ribbon cutting event attended by Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Senator Tina Smith, Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and others.
"I'm very excited about the Orange Line," said Burnsville resident and Metropolitan Council Member Phillip Sterner. "I think it really gives the south metro some great transit we've been looking for."
Two Orange Line stations are located in Burnsville.
A northbound-only station is located at the intersection of Travelers Trail and Burnsville Parkway and a second station is located within the Heart of the City district at the southwest corner of Nicollet Avenue and Highway 13.
In addition, the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority launched route changes last month ahead of the Orange Line's opening. A new service, called Orange LINK, helps Orange Line riders connect to-and-from local destinations, such as Burnsville City Hall, Fairview Ridges Hospital and Burnsville Center.
Bus rapid transit
Charles Carlson, Metro Transit's director of BRT projects, said around 70% of the Orange Line's route follows dedicated bus roadway or expressways, giving riders a significant travel advantage over other metro commuters.
BRT is often likened to a light rail system, rather other bus services, because of the frequency of trips and the ability for riders to travel to different destinations within the corridor.
Before the pandemic, around 14,000 daily riders utilized bus services along the Interstate-35W corridor.
The Orange Line is designed to reach some of Minnesota's major employers, including the Best Buy headquarters, with around 198,000 jobs accessible on the route.
Even with the explosion of teleworking, Carlson said they're expecting to see ridership on the corridor return to pre-pandemic levels with the continual growth of ridership during off-peak hours for non-commuters.
In Burnsville's Heart of the City, for example, thousands of residents live within walking distance of the station and additional apartments are under construction.
Details for riders
Existing Metro Transit routes will connect to Orange Line stations to improve connectivity for riders.
Route connections include:
- I-35W & Lake St. Station: Routes 21 and 27
- I-35W & 46th St. Station: Routes 11 and 46
- I-35W & 66th St. Station: Route 515
- Knox Ave. & 76th St. Station: Route 540
- Knox Ave. & American Blvd. Station: Routes 4, 534, 538, and 542
- I-35W & 98th St. Station: Routes 18, 465, 534, 539, 546, and 547
- Burnsville Heart of the City Station: Route 425
- Burnsville Parkway Station: Route 444