A garage sale fundraiser held last Saturday to benefit a local toddler raised over $10,000, according to family.
The funds were raised for Bianca Gozola, 2, who is awaiting a heart transplant after being diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy in March 2020.
She is the middle child of Nick and Laura Gozola.
"Nick and I definitely felt a tremendous amount of community support and care," said Laura Gozola.
The event came together with community support from within the neighborhood and beyond. Items sold at the garage sale were donated by local residents and purchased at the sale through a free-will offer.
Laura Gozola said many generous donations were made, including a man who paid $1,000 for two small trinkets and a hot dog.
They were also amazed by how seamlessly the day came together with community-wide support, she said.
Local homeowners in the Eagle Creek neighborhood lent their garages to the sale and the Shakopee Fire Department supplied an assortment of long display tables.
During the event, firefighters with the Savage Fire Department paid a visit in their fire truck.
At the end of the day, unsold items were donated to the Salvation Army.
Laura Gozola said the family is preparing for Bianca's condition to worsen before she'll receive a transplant through Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Bianca is currently considered to have 1B status on the transplant list, Laura Gozola explained. The highest priority patients, with 1A status, receive around 93% of the hearts that become available.
Bianca's condition will need to deteriorate before she'll be given 1A status.
In fact, she'll become a 1A patient only if she is placed on a ventricular assist device that fully takes over the work of Bianca's own heart.
In her case, the Berlin Heart is the name of the artificial heart device that Bianca would receive, Laura Gozola said. Placement on the device is not reversible.
"She'd be 100% on this Berlin Heart until she gets a heart," Laura Gozola said.
The Gozola family is currently exploring a path to relocate temporarily to Rochester. Mayo Clinic requires all transplant patients to live in Rochester for three months following the procedure.
For more information and updates, visit the Bianca's Beats page on Facebook.