More than a dozen schools in both Scott and Carver counties are monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The data published during the last week of October reflects a change in how the state report confirmed cases tied to Minnesota schools.
The new data, published each Thursday to the department's website, includes a range of how many cases have been reported within a two-week period at each school.
Prior weekly data publications only listed the names of schools reporting five or more cases.
Data published Oct. 28 reveals the size of outbreaks impacting schools in the southwest metro.
At New Prague Middle School, for example, a range of 40-49 cases were reported between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2. During the same period, New Prague High School reported 20-29 positive cases.
The state health department's data shows New Prague schools have been experiencing the largest number of cases among students and staff compared to other schools in Scott County.
However, schools across the county are continuing to monitor outbreaks with 5-9 or 10-19 cases confirmed during the two-week reporting periods.
These schools include Shakopee's high school and both middle schools, Jordan's elementary, middle and high school and Prior Lake's Westwood Elementary and Twin Oaks Middle School.
In southern Scott County, cases are also being monitored at Falcon Ridge Elementary in New Prague and Eagle View Elementary in Elko New Market.
CARVER COUNTY
In Carver County, 16 schools are monitoring a wave of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to MDH.
Each outbreak ranges in size from 5-9 or 10-19 cases confirmed within a recent two-week reporting period.
Schools on the list include Southwest Christian High School, Pioneer Ridge Middle School, Chaska Middle School West, Chaska High School, Chanhassen Elementary, Chanhassen High School, Minnetonka West Middle School, Mayer Lutheran High School, Central Elementary, Bayview Elementary, Southview Elementary, Waconia High School, Waconia Middle School, Watertown-Mayer High School, Watertown-Mayer Middle School and Watertown-Mayer Elementary School.
CONTACT TRACING
Minnesota is continuing to experience high test positivity rates, which state data indicates is partially driven by transmission among teenagers.
On Oct. 27, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm announced the department will be taking a more targeted approach to contact-tracing efforts.
Under the new approach, all youth cases will continue to be contact-traced when possible, according to Malcolm. Officials will also initiate case investigations for breakthrough infections, infections tied to emerging variants and all cases leading to hospitalization or death.
The change comes at a time when health officials say people are significantly less likely to respond to contact-tracing calls. Additionally, people who've tested positive are likely to have many more potential contacts compared to prior stages of the pandemic.
"We want to focus our efforts on targeted situations where that in-depth case investigation, contact-tracing process will have the most impact," Malcolm said during the briefing.
HIGH POSITIVITY RATES
The ongoing Delta variant-driven surge in Minnesota continues to strain hospitals, including in pediatric care units. According to Malcolm, some parts of the state are reporting no available pediatric hospital beds.
As of Oct. 27, there were over 900 patients with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals and 220 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.
While hospital capacity remains tight, Malcolm said recent data at the end of October indicates some improvement.
However, it's unclear if the downward trend will hold, she said.
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Minnesota's positivity rate, on average, stood around 8-9.9% from Oct. 23-29.
During the same time period, Carver County had an average positivity rate of 10.09% and Scott County's average rate stood at 9.06%.