The Savage City Council expanded parking restrictions this week after several business owners raised concerns about unoccupied, parked semi-trucks in the area surrounding Schroeder’s Acres Park.
On Monday, the council voted 4-1 to prohibit parking from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. on three streets within the city’s northwest commercial and industrial district.
Parking is already prohibited during these hours in the winter months from November through March; the new ordinance will apply year-round.
The restrictions adopted Monday aim to bring relief to property owners on Wyoming Avenue, 124th Street and 125th Street who’ve long dealt with the streets being encumbered by unoccupied trucks and trailers.
Several business owners and employees in the area said abandoned trucks and trailers remain parked on the street for days to weeks at a time.
“The street has turned into a parking lot,” one local resident responded to the city’s questionnaire on the issue last year.
Representatives of Allina Health EMS, Liberty Tire Recycling and Boyer Trucks are among those who’ve said their operations have been negatively impacted by the parking issue.
At times last summer, only one vehicle could drive down 124th Street at a time due to unoccupied trucks parked on both sides of the street.
Savage City Engineer Seng Thongvanh said new signs prohibiting overnight parking will be placed in the area sometime before winter parking restrictions expire at the end of March.
Parking remains restricted to one side of the street on Boone Avenue.