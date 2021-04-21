Savage's annual Service Day Saturday took place Saturday, April 17 with a donation drive at city campus.
According to Service Day Saturday's organizer's, this year's four-hour event collected the following:
- Over 2,500 pounds of food for the Community Action Partnership's local good self.
- Over 1,000 gently used children's books for The Free Book Buggy
- Nearly 1,000 gently used shoes for Shoe Away Hunger
- Enough blood to save 69 lives in partnership with Red Cross
Service Day Saturday is held each spring in Savage. The youth-led event is organized by Harriet Bishop Elementary's service club.