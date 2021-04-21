Savage's annual Service Day Saturday took place Saturday, April 17 with a donation drive at city campus. 

According to Service Day Saturday's organizer's, this year's four-hour event collected the following:

  • Over 2,500 pounds of food for the Community Action Partnership's local good self. 
  • Over 1,000 gently used children's books for The Free Book Buggy
  • Nearly 1,000 gently used shoes for Shoe Away Hunger 
  • Enough blood to save 69 lives in partnership with Red Cross 

Service Day Saturday is held each spring in Savage. The youth-led event is organized by Harriet Bishop Elementary's service club. 

