Savage Community Park could soon become a destination for pickleball enthusiasts.
On Monday, the Savage City Council moved ahead with a proposal to construct eight pickleball courts in the park this year.
A final vote on the project is tentatively schedule for mid-April, when city officials will be asked to award a construction contract. The project is estimated to cost approximately $322,000 with funds drawn from the Park Dedication Fund and a $20,000 donation from the Savage Rotary Club.
The courts are expected to open by the end of July.
Savage resident Barry Stock, who retired from the city administrator job in 2018, spoke in support of the project during Monday's meeting.
"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States and it's not just a sport for seniors," he said.
Last year, the Prior Lake City Council approved a similar project, costing roughly $461,000, to construct new courts at Spring Lake Park.
The Prior Lake Pickleballers Club has drawn hundreds of members in recent years, and Shakopee, Burnsville and Chaska have also built public pickleball courts.
Stock, who often played in Prior Lake, said he enjoys both the exercise and social interaction offered through the sport.
"I don't have the mobility that I had when I was in my 20s and 30s so pickleball is a sport that's very appealing to seniors," he said.
The courts planned for Community Park will be built in the area of the existing bocce ball court and skate park.
Bocce ball will be relocated to Schroeder's Acres Park. The skate park will be closed for one season before a redesigned park with new equipment is able to reopen.