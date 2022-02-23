Police are searching for a missing Savage woman last seen at Mystic Lake Casino on Saturday night.
Savage Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said family and friends of Alisa Defoe, 51, are concerned about her welfare and reported her missing on Monday.
Schiltz said Defoe was last seen on security footage walking towards the entrance of Mystic Lake Casino around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The whereabouts of her car, a 2016 silver Acura ILX, are also unknown, but investigators don't believe she drove herself to Mystic Lake, according to Schiltz.
Defoe is 5-foot 3-inches. Her vehicle license plate NKS-376, although Schiltz said an old license plate, 463-RWY, might still be on the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Savage Police at 952-882-2600.