Rev. Father Donald DeGrood was sitting in his office at Saint John the Baptist Church and School in downtown Savage last Monday afternoon when he received a phone call from a number he didn’t recognize.
He didn’t answer, and the number rang again. DeGrood answered that time. A U.S. delegate of Pope Francis was on the line and told DeGrood that the pope had appointed him the next bishop of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
He put the phone down and went to the adoration chapel.
"After just a little bit of time of prayer, he (God) said in my heart — and I know it with profound certainty — I want you to say yes,” DeGrood said.
DeGrood is set to be ordained as bishop of the diocese of Sioux Falls in February. It’s a bittersweet goodbye, he and several parishioners said this week.
On Monday afternoon, students filed into the school’s gym for a surprise pep rally to celebrate DeGrood’s new assignment.
DeGrood stepped inside the darkened gym and the lights flipped on to reveal hundreds of cheering students and staff carrying “DeGrood-on-a-stick” paper masks of their pastor.
"I have these emotions that go up and down," he told the students. "It's such a beautiful grace, I know it's what God wants, but then there's sadness because I have to say goodbye to you guys."
Longtime parishioner and teacher Kate Diedrick said DeGrood revitalized the faith in their church community.
"He has a dedicated response to people," she said. "He really, genuinely wants to get all of us to heaven, and that's so very important for all of us when we are struggling with today's world."
"The role of the bishop is to be the chief shepherd in a particular area, called the diocese," DeGrood said, adding the role follows the example of Jesus. "Jesus is the good shepherd, loving the flock, calling them to friendship with God.”
The Sioux Falls diocese's boundaries are home to 570,000 people, with more than 110,000 Catholics in 119 parishes. DeGrood leads more than 2,000 families at Saint John.
Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis called the pope's selection of a priest in the archdiocese an honor.
"In making this selection, Pope Francis seems to have recognized the extraordinary priestly gifts that have long been apparent to Father DeGrood’s parishioners and brother priests," Hebda said in a written statement.
DeGrood is originally from Faribault and joined the priesthood for the archdiocese in 1997 after graduating from Saint Paul Seminary.
His previous assignments in the archdiocese include vicar for clergy, pastor of Blessed Sacrament in Saint Paul and Saint Peter in Forest Lake, spiritual director at Saint John Vianney College Seminary, and parochial vicar at All Saints Church in Lakeville.
He was appointed to Savage in 2017 and said it'll be challenging to leave behind his community and everything that's familiar to him.
"There's a lot of humility in this community and a lot of good, good people," he said.
But the new assignment is a homecoming in other ways for the self-described "farm boy at heart." He said the move to Sioux Falls will reconnect him to a more rural area.
"It's a beautiful interior experience for me," he said.