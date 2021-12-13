Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and the cities of Savage, Prior Lake and Credit River will host a community discussion on racial equity and healing this week.
The event is set to take place one month after a racist viral video sparked nationwide calls for action.
The video, allegedly targeted at a Black classmate, showed a 14-year-old student repeatedly saying racial slurs and encouraging the target of the video to take their own life. The video remains under investigation.
Seema Pothini, a local resident and racial equity consultant, will facilitate the event, which is scheduled to be held Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Club Prior in Prior Lake.
The event is an opportunity to discuss racial equity and racial healing, according to news releases from the cities.