CREDIT RIVER — Seven United States flags were reported stolen from homes in Credit River Township this week, authorities say.
The flags are believed to have been stolen sometime during the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen.
The Hopkins Police Department is also investigating a string of flag thefts, which reportedly occurred sometime during the evening on Jan. 4, or early morning hours of Jan. 5.
The incidents are believed to be connected, and the investigation is ongoing, Hennen said.