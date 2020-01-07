Savage-newcomer Bill Bowser will become the city's new assistant fire chief starting Feb. 3 following a City Council vote this week.
Bowser spent 11 years with the Mankato Department of Public Safety in multiple roles, including fire lieutenant. He also served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army.
Fire Chief Andrew Slama said Bowser's military background and leadership experience will bring a good outside influence to the department, which continues looking for ways to operate more efficiently as demand for its services grows.
The Fire Department had their busiest year on record in 2019 with 522 calls for service.
City officials added the assistant chief position to the department's roster in November after Slama proposed creating more leadership opportunities and increasing support for day-to-day operations.
His plan elevated the former full-time deputy chief position to assistant chief and added another paid-on-call deputy chief position to take its place.
Slama said the department will begin the hiring process for the paid-on-call deputy chief position once Bowser starts. Bowser will be paid an annual salary of around $82,000.
The city received 14 applications for the assistant chief position.
The department employs around 38 paid-on-call volunteer firefighters, and the city's two fire stations are each overseen by two captains and one deputy chief.