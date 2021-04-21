Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by Burnsville police on Sunday afternoon.
Bradley Michael Olsen — a 30-year-old white man from Dresser, Wisconsin — died of gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The shooting occurred near Interstate 35W and Highway 13 in Burnsville around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
In a statement released the day of the shooting, the Burnsville Police Department said an armed carjacking suspect fired at officers before being shot and killed by police.
Police said the suspect died after multiple officers returned gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center.
According to police statement, officers first encountered the suspect driving a vehicle with stolen plates, which the suspect crashed.
"A short time later, police were notified the same male was involved in the carjacking of a female at gunpoint," the department wrote. "Burnsville Police pursued the carjacked car and the suspect allegedly fired shots at pursuing officers before crashing the vehicle and continuing to fire at officers."
No officers were injured and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, police said. All officers wear body cameras and camera data will be handled by the BCA.