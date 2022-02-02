Authorities have identified the 69-year-old woman who investigators say died after being attacked by her daughter at home near Lakeville earlier this month.
Second-degree murder charges filed in Scott County District Court allege Cassandra Anne DuSold, 33, admitted to placing her mother in a chokehold and squeezing “like a python” inside their home in New Market Township on Jan. 19.
Dorothy Ikeda Dusold died three days later at the hospital, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her cause and manner of death remains under investigation.
Cassandra Dusold remains in custody at the Scott County Jail. Her bond is set at $1 million with conditions while she awaits an omnibus hearing scheduled for March 29.
Dorothy DuSold is survived by her husband of 43 years, Douglas DuSold, according to her obituary.
Originally from Knox, Indiana, Dorothy graduated from Valparaiso University and the University of Notre Dame.
“Dorothy and Doug built a highly successful business together, Healthcare Software, and Dorothy went on to work for other businesses, including Perot Systems, Dell, and most recently Tenet Healthcare,” her obituary reads.
Dorothy is also remembered as an accomplished musician. She wrote and recorded her own music and performed with the Twin Cities Tango Collective orchestra.
“She will be fondly remembered for her keen intellect, vivacious presence and her fiercely competitive nature,” her obituary reads. “She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.”