Several burglaries reported in the Dufferin Park neighborhood are under investigation, according to Savage Police.
Four incidents reported the morning of Friday, Dec. 3 are believed to be connected, according to Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz.
In the 5600 block of Dufferin Drive, a resident reported someone had rummaged through their vehicles, stolen garage door openers and entered their garage.
The suspect reportedly fled and the garage door openers were later recovered.
In the 5400 block of Dufferin Drive, two residents reported someone had entered their garage after breaking into their vehicles and using the garage door opener.
In the 5200 block of Riverwood Drive, a resident reported items were stolen out of their unlocked vehicle the same evening.
The incidents remain under investigation.