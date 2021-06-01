Authorities have identified the five-year-old boy and 36-year-old man who died in separate drowning incidents in Burnsville during the last week of May.
Ilyaas Said, 5, of Burnsville, died May 26 after drowning in the pool at the Southwind Village Apartments, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Burnsville Police are investigating the incident.
Matthew Burst, 36, of Burnsville, died May 29 after drowning on Crystal Lake, according to law enforcement and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Burst had jumped into the water to help his girlfriend who'd fallen off the boat they were on, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.
Burst's girlfriend climbed back into the boat, but Burst struggled in the water as the boat drifted away, according to the sheriff's office. Burst went underwater and did not resurface.
Emergency responders recovered Burst's body shortly before 11:30 p.m after beginning rescue efforts around 5:45 p.m.