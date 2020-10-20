A 22-year-old Burnsville man died in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault Sunday morning.
The accident occurred at about 8 a.m. on northbound I-35 when the vehicle lost control, went through the median and rolled onto the southbound lane, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
The 21-year-old driver, from Columbia Heights, and a 43-year-old passenger, from Blaine, were transferred to a medical center with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the deceased passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.