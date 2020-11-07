Police lights

Two individuals are being treated for gunshot wounds following an incident in Burnsville. 

Investigators remained on scene late Friday at the McDonalds restaurant in the 2900 block of Highway 13. 

The Burnsville Police Department said officers discovered blood and bullet holes while responding to a suspicious activity call around 5:45 p.m. Friday. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

