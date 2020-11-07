Two individuals are being treated for gunshot wounds following an incident in Burnsville.
Investigators remained on scene late Friday at the McDonalds restaurant in the 2900 block of Highway 13.
The Burnsville Police Department said officers discovered blood and bullet holes while responding to a suspicious activity call around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
At 1746 hours, Burnsville Police Officers responded to a suspicion call near the 2900 block of Hwy 13 W. Upon arrival blood & bullet holes were found. Two people are currently at the hospital with gun shot wounds. This is a active investigation at this time.— Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) November 7, 2020
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.