An armed carjacking suspect fired at officers before being shot and killed by police Sunday afternoon, the Burnsville Police Department stated.
Police say a white man in his 20s died after multiple officers returned gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
The shooting occurred near Interstate 35W and Highway 13 in Burnsville around 3 p.m., police say. Investigators have closed Highway 13 in both directions.
According to police, officers first encountered the suspect driving a vehicle with stolen plates, which the suspect crashed.
"A short time later, police were notified the same male was involved in the carjacking of a female at gunpoint," the department said in a statement. "Burnsville Police pursued the carjacked car and the suspect allegedly fired shots at pursuing officers before crashing the vehicle and continuing to fire at officers."
No officers were injured and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, police said. All officers wear body cameras and camera data will be handled by the BCA.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.