A 34-year-old Farmington man that went missing in Burnsville earlier this month has been found deceased, authorities said Wednesday.
A family member located Keith Cilla-Saxowsky deceased Wednesday afternoon in Lakeville inside a shed, Burnsville Police Capt. Chris Wicklund said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy, Wicklund confirmed. The police department's investigation is non-criminal and foul play is not suspected.
"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Keith's family and friends," the Burnsville Police Department wrote in a tweet.
Investigators and family members had been searching for Cilla-Saxowsky since Oct. 10 and police asked for the public's assistance on Monday.
He went missing on Oct. 1 after being last seen on trail cameras near the 15700 block of James Avenue.