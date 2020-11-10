Two adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot outside a McDonald's restaurant in Burnsville last week, authorities say.
The Burnsville Police Department said officers discovered blood and bullet holes while responding to a suspicious activity call around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at the McDonald's in the 2900 block of West Highway 13.
Two individuals later arrived at the hospital with gun shot wounds.
Burnsville Police Capt. Matt Smith confirmed both adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and investigators do not believe it was a random incident.
One suspect was taken in custody Friday, but later released without charges pending further investigation, Smith said in an email.
As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed in connection with the incident.