BURNSVILLE — Police searched U.S. Rep. Angie Craig's office in Burnsville on Monday afternoon following a report of a bomb threat, police said.
The Burnsville Police Department stated nothing was found during the search.
This afternoon officers responded to US Representative Angie Craig's Burnsville office on a report of a bomb threat. With the assistance of the Bloomington Police we were able to search the area and nothing was found. No further details will be released.— Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) August 3, 2020
Craig's district offices are located in the 12900 block of Harriet Avenue South.
"We can confirm that Rep. Craig's district office did receive a bomb threat," Craig's office said in a statement. "At the recommendation of the FBI, our Burnsville office contacted local police who conducted a full sweep of the premises and later cleared the building. We are grateful for the swift action by the local police and fire department.”
Craig, a Democrat, won the won the seat in the south suburban 2nd Congressional District in 2018. She is currently campaigning for a second term.