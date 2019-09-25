BURNSVILLE — A 35-year-old Burnsville woman will serve one year behind bars and pay nearly $79,000 in restitution in connection with inflicting serious injuries on a baby in her care last February.
This week, a Dakota County District Court Judge Michael Mayer sentenced Mei Yen Lam to one year in jail and 20 years of probation and stayed the execution of 86 months in prison, meaning Lam faces that prison time if she violates her probation, according to a news release from The Dakota County Attorney's Office.
Lam pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault.
"The abuse and mistreatment of a child is unconscionable," said Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom in a statement. "Our thoughts for continued improvement of this child are extended to the baby's parents and family."
According to the criminal complaint, officers and medics responded to an apartment in the 2100 block of Cliff Road East in Burnsville on a report of an unconscious baby.
The nine-month-old baby was transported to Fairview Ridges Hospital and subsequently to the University of Minnesota Children's Hospital. Doctors determined the baby had threatening injuries including bleeding on both sides of his brain, two fractured vertebrae and hemorrhaging along his neck and spine.
A child abuse pediatrician told law enforcement the injuries were non-accidental and caused by abuse. Doctors also discovered bruises on the baby's thighs and determined the baby will have "permanent impairment as a result of his injury."
At the residence, Lam told officers she called 911 and had been caring for the baby at a request of the baby's mother for approximately one week.
She told officers she'd been trying to feed the baby when "he appeared to choke on the food, spit up and then became limp and stopped breathing."
Lam initially told officers she "didn't shake the baby, but put him down on the bed." In a later interview, she admitted through the baby on the bed "really hard" on multiple occasions in the days before calling 911.
She also reportedly told officers, "I know I cannot hide it. You will find out."
Lam's husband told investigators the baby cried often and Lam was losing sleep and having headaches.
Two days after the 911 call, officers said they stopped Lam and her husband in their car. Inside the car, they found a suitcase containing clothing and Lam's passport.