Savage Police say charges are pending against a 41-year-old Savage man after a car crashed into St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School in downtown Savage around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon said the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with "significant injuries."
The Savage Pacer generally doesn't name suspects until formal charges are filed, but Simon said charges are pending for second-degree DWI, violation of ignition interlock requirement and careless driving.
The suspect's previous convictions include fourth-degree DWI, second-degree DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving, according to Minnesota Court Records.
Police received multiple calls from nearby neighbors who heard the crash, Simon said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the school's preschool entrance had been closed with yellow tape.
Tire marks indicate the car had been traveling north on Lynn Avenue before it crossed the center median, went up onto the school's sidewalk and hit the building.
The entrance overhang's brick support had collapsed, and brick on the side of the building showed cracking and other damage from the impact. Around 10 feet away, trees were knocked down and the school's permanent sign was damaged and turned to the side.
Glass, plastic and brick littered the garden beds.