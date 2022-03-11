Scott County prosecutors have dropped charges against one of the suspects in a hotel beating and robberies in Savage, though attempted murder charges could be reinstated if witnesses crucial to the prosecution are located.
The Scott County Attorney's Office dismissed a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree attempted murder earlier this month against Steven Cordell Graham, 27, after being unable to locate the witnesses during a trial of Graham, according to court documents.
The Attorney's Office said it planned to refile those charges if the witnesses can be located.
Graham, of Burnsville, had also been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged role in the Feb. 27, 2021, incidents. That charge was dropped after District Judge Colleen King declined to allow the testimony of the alleged victim in that case.
Charging documents allege Graham and three other suspects beat a man outside of the Quality Inn, fracturing every bone in the victim’s skull except his mandible. Hours prior, prosecutors allege, the same group of men robbed a man at gunpoint in a nearby gas station bathroom.
The three other suspects who have been charged are Stonii Jream Allen, 20, of Minneapolis; Tyler Glenn Graham, 26, of Eden Prairie; and Dorian Michael Ware, 21, of Crystal.
Allen is charged with second-degree attempted murder, two charges of first-degree aggravated robbery and two charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for the alleged gas station robbery. A Jury trial to decide both cases is set to begin May 20.
Tyler Graham is charged with aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. A Jury trial is scheduled for May 16. Graham is also scheduled for hearing on the same day related to one count of first-degree aggravated robbery for the alleged gas station robbery.
Ware pleaded guilty March 7 to aiding and abetting first-degree assault as part of plea deal that will dismiss a charge of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. Ware’s sentencing is scheduled for August 1. A charge of first-degree aggravated robbery against Ware for the alleged gas station incident will also be dismissed as part of the plea deal.
According to charging documents, Savage Police responded to the Quality Inn shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, on reports that someone with a gun was in the hotel’s parking lot.
Upon arrival, police located an unspent round of 9mm ammunition and a pool of blood. A man told police that four men had beaten his brother on the sidewalk.
The victim, who’d been transported to the hospital before police arrived, sustained a fracture to every bone in his skull except his mandible, according to charges. A physician told investigators the victim could’ve died had he suffered any additional blows to the head.
A backpack and its contents, worth approximately $40, was allegedly stolen during the attack.