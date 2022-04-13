A 21-year-old man told authorities he used cocaine, marijuana and alcohol before crashing his Lexus in Burnsville April 9, killing a 16-year-old girl and severely injuring a 15-year-old girl — both of whom were passengers, according to criminal charges.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra of Farmington was charged Wednesday in Dakota County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm in connection with the crash that killed Sydney Nicole Kohner, of Rosemount, and injured Carmen Marie Braun, also of Rosemount.
Kohner was a sophomore at Lakeville North High School. Braun is a sophomore at Rosemount High School.
Braun’s injuries include bleeding and swelling in her brain and a fractured vertebrae, femur, tibia and fibula, according to charges against Saavedra.
He made an initial court appearance on the charges Tuesday and he remained jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn at 14201 Nicollet Ave. just after 6 a.m. While driving through the parking lot, an officer saw a male and two younger females running through the parking lot, but then lost sight of them.
An officer saw a parked white Lexus with its headlights and taillights on, and the driver leaned back in his seat to try and not be seen. When the officer parked the squad car and turned off its headlights, the driver of the Lexus sped out of the parking lot.
The driver headed west on Fairview Drive without slowing down for an intersection, then ran red lights along Nicollet Avenue. When the driver took a sharp turn in the road onto Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed, the car struck a curb and lost a tire. The officer tried to catch up with the Lexus, but could not, according to charges.
The officer lost sight of the Lexus as it accelerated north on Grand Avenue. Dispatch alerted other officers in an attempt to locate the car — and they soon did crashed near a post office parking ramp less than a mile from the hotel. It appeared as though the driver missed a sharp turn and continued straight off the road, according to charges.
“The destruction caused to the vehicle appeared consistent with a high speed impact into the concrete pillar of the parking ramp,” the complaint read.
TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, ARRESTED
Saavedra was pinned in the driver’s seat and injured but conscious and alert. Kohner and Braun were in the back of the car unconscious. Kohner died at the scene from her injuries. Braun was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
First responders had to extract Saavedra from the car. An officer rode with Saavedra in an ambulance to the hospital and smelled a strong odor of alcohol, the complaint alleges. He told paramedics he had been drinking and using marijuana.
A sample of Saavedra’s blood was taken and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing. After being released from the hospital, Saavedra was arrested and booked into the Dakota County Jail, pending formal charges.
Investigators learned Saavedra had rented the two hotel rooms where staff reported to police there was a noise disturbance. In the rooms, investigators found alcohol, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, charges say.
The officer who saw three people running in the parking lot confirmed they were the ones involved in the fatal crash.
In an interview with investigators, Saavedra said he bought the alcohol for a hotel party and that he had drank and used cocaine, charges say. He said he saw police squads in the hotel parking lot and tried to avoid officers by leaving.
Saavedra has a history of trouble while behind the wheel in Dakota County. He was convicted of drunken driving in April 2018, speeding in May 2018, auto theft in April 2019 and fleeing a peace officer on foot in July 2019.