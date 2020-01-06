A 20-year-old Lakeville man faces several charges after Savage Police said he fled officers at up to 100 mph last week.
Gavin Michael Borup was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing by other means, driving after revocation and careless driving in Scott County District Court.
Borup has been convicted of driving with a suspended or revoked license seven times in the past two years, according to state court records. His previous convictions also include underage drinking and driving, drug possession and speeding.
He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of the felony charge. The three other misdemeanor charges each carry a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Borup's encounter with police began when officers noticed a vehicle with its headlights off drive behind Rollx Vans around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 2, according to court documents.
A few moments later, an officer passed the vehicle on the Highway 13 Frontage Road and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle then continued on and ran through a red light on Highway 13 as the officer followed with the squad's sirens on.
Other officers joined in the pursuit as the vehicle traveled southbound on Highway 13 at high speed.
After making multiple turns, the vehicle entered a residential area, and police discontinued the chase. The unoccupied car was located by police near 130th Street and Vernon Avenue.
Police found shoe tracks in the snow leading into the Savage Fen Scientific and Natural Area. Additional officers from Prior Lake, Shakopee and Burnsville set up a perimeter.
A drone detected body heat near Quentin Avenue by the railroad bridge, and a K-9 deployed to search the area located Borup.
Borup later told police he turned off his lights, drove behind Rollx Vans and ultimately fled police because of his revoked driver’s license.