Charges filed against a 20-year-old Minneapolis man this week allege a gang, known as the Irv Boys, is responsible for over 140 burglaries in communities across the metro.
The gang — which targeted homes in more than 36 cities this spring and early summer — is connected to incidents in Savage, local authorities confirmed.
Nijel Jaquan Meux, 20, was charged with felony first-degree burglary this week in Dakota County District Court following an investigation by the Eagan Police Department.
His residence, in the 5200 block of Fremonth Avenue North in Minneapolis, is known as a hangout for the gang, according to charging documents.
Savage police reported in May six juveniles had been arrested following a police chase from Savage to Crystal. At the time, the six were considered suspects in a string of residential burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in Savage.
Two juveniles, connected to the Irv Boys gang, were cited for tampering with a motor vehicle following the incident, according to Savage Police Detective Sgt. Mike Schiltz.
Other formal charges are currently pending against juvenile suspects, according to Savage Police Detective Gabe Kerkaert.
The charges filed this week relate to four separate instances in May, he said.
The requested charges sent to the Scott County Attorney's Office for review include first-degree burglary, felony theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, felony financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor identity theft.
One juvenile suspect has already been charged in Scott County with theft and receiving stolen property, both felonies, Simon said.
Prior Lake Police Cmdr. Brad Cragoe said their department doesn’t have enough evidence to say for certain whether or not the group was connected to burglaries in Prior Lake, but it’s possible.
The series of burglaries and motor vehicle thefts also heavily impacted communities north of the river, such as Victoria.
According to the criminal complaint against Meux:
Eagan police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway shortly after 4 a.m. April 17.
Officers found a Honda CRV parked at an angle in the middle of the road.
The keys to the vehicle, a purse and two credit cards, belonging to the vehicle’s registered owner, were found nearby. Officers went to the car owner’s home and found the garage door, and a service door between the garage and home, open.
The homeowners told police their Honda CRV from inside the garage and their wheelchair accessible van from the driveway were both missing.
One homeowner said he might’ve left the van unlocked with the garage door opener inside.
The homeowners then discovered cell phones, a laptop and a purse containing a wallet missing from inside the home.
A neighbor reported seeing two vehicles pull out of the residence around 3:30 a.m.
Hours later, Minneapolis police reported they located the stolen van, estimated to be worth $30,000, and had a suspect in custody.
A search of a phone left inside the van revealed messages between three juveniles making plans for the burglary and a video on the phone of the suspects inside the vehicle.
“This burglary was identified as connected to a series of burglaries involving a gang known as the Irv Boys who are responsible for over 140 incidents in a four-month period affecting 36 cities throughout the metro area,” the complaint states.
Meux later admitted to police he drove three juveniles to the residence on the night of the burglary in a stolen vehicle, the complaint said. He said he acted as look-out while the others went inside the residence.
A picture of Meux was captured by the stolen laptop’s security system as he tried to turn it on.
Reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch contributed to this report.