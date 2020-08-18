A police chase originating in Savage last weekend reached speeds of 110 mph before the fleeing motorcyclist reached a dead-end and complied with arrest, according to charges filed this month.
Carver resident Blake Ryan Kraus, 39, is charged with felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving after suspension in Scott County District Court.
If convicted, he faces up to a $5,000 fine and three years imprisonment for the felony charge and up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 15 when a Savage Police officer on patrol observed the motorcycle speeding and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The motorcycle's route during the pursuit included southbound County Road 83, northbound Marschall Road, westbound County Road 14 and northbound Highway 169.
A deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Office began assisting in the pursuit when the motorcyclist turned east onto County Road 78.
The pursuit continued back to southbound Marschall Road, and then southbound Highway 13, before reaching a gravel road at westbound 215th Street, which dead-ends at a residence.
Kraus tipped over on the motorcycle at a slow speed while trying to drive the motorcycle through a grassy area, charges state.
While trying to pick the motorcycle back up, a Savage officer ordered Kraus at gunpoint to get on the ground. He complied and was taken into custody without further incident.
"Kraus stated he did not have a motorcycle license," charges say.
Kraus' previous convictions include over a dozen traffic-related offenses, according to Minnesota court records. He's been convicted of driving after suspension three times and driving after revocation once since 2015.